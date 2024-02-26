Isa Gutiérrez Prepares to Showcase "True Love" and Conquer with Her Acting Career
Isa is an active member of the NYFA Commedia del’ Arte Troupe and the "After Before Commedia" theatre group.
Poster of “True love” The film promises to showcase Isa's talent and dedication to her craft, marking a significant milestone in her career.
This project promises to be a defining moment in her burgeoning career, setting the stage for her future success in the world of acting.
I am constantly seeking for new challenges that expand my artistic realm.”HOLLYWOOD , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isa Gutiérrez, a Colombian/Argentinian actor based in LA, is gearing up to unveil her latest project, "True Love," to the world. With a career spanning diverse roles and experiences, Isa is poised to make a significant impact on the entertainment industry.
The world premiere of "True Love" took place in Los Angeles, California on January 6, marking a milestone moment in Isa's journey. Now, she is eagerly anticipating the upcoming premiere at the Worldwide Women Film Festival in Phoenix, Arizona from March 8 to 10. This opportunity will allow her to showcase her talent and passion for acting on a global stage.
Isa's artistic journey began at an early age, with a deep-rooted love for performance and expression. From acting in musicals and theatre plays in Cartagena, Colombia, to honing her craft at the "Instituto Universitario de Bellas Artes y Ciencias de Bolivar," she has always found solace and inspiration in the world of storytelling.
Her pursuit of artistic excellence and pursuing international reach, led her to the United States, where she graduated from The New York Film Academy with a Bachelor in Acting for Film in 2023. Since then, Isa has taken on diverse roles in film and theatre, pushing the boundaries of her creativity and talent.
Among her notable projects, Isa starred in "True Love," directed by Andres Bernal, and "The Wrong Hole," directed by Julio Ramos. She also recently appeared in the web series "Apartment 30," which premiered on YouTube.
Driven by a desire for new challenges and opportunities, Isa embarked on the journey of creating her own short film, "True Love." As the writer, co-producer, and star actor, she poured her heart and soul into this project, which has already been selected for prestigious film festivals like The California Women’s Film Festival and The Worldwide Women Film Festival gaining recognition among the film industry in young Hollywood.
In addition to her acting endeavors, Isa has also ventured into the world of film festival curation, serving on the judging committee of the FOLCS International Short Film Competition in New York. This experience has enriched her perspective and provided valuable insights for her future projects.
As a passionate advocate for theatre and movement expression, Isa is an active member of the NYFA Commedia del’ Arte Troupe and the "After Before Commedia" theatre group. Through these collaborations, she continues to explore the comedic possibilities and expand her artistic horizons.
Looking ahead, Isa's greatest hope is that "True Love" would be accepted at The FICCI (International Film Festival of Cartagena de Indias), a prestigious event in her hometown. With the notification date approaching in early March, Isa remains hopeful and determined to take her career to new heights.
Isa Gutiérrez Actress Reel