Isa Gutiérrez Prepares to Showcase "True Love" and Conquer with Her Acting Career

Isa Gutierrez:Making Solid Strides in the Film Industry as a Colombian-Argentinian Talent.

Isa is an active member of the NYFA Commedia del’ Arte Troupe and the "After Before Commedia" theatre group.

She has been a judge in FOLCS, due her academic background from NYFA

Poster of “True love” The film promises to showcase Isa's talent and dedication to her craft, marking a significant milestone in her career.