Hide-A-Trim to Showcase Innovative Solutions at International Builder's Show 2024

After more than 60 years in the industry, I am proud to present our product at the Builder's Show. Our flush-mount solutions embody the wisdom and innovation that Hide-A-Trim has cultivated.”
— Eli Nassim
POMPANO BEACH, FL, USA, February 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hide-A-Trim, a leader in innovative flush mount systems for outlets and switches, will be exhibiting at the International Builder's Show from February 27- 29, 2024. Visit booth # W4305 to explore our latest products designed to have a sophisticated look and functionality in any space.

Founder Eli Nassim, with decades of industry experience, looks forward to sharing the latest products.

He expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "After more than 60 years in the industry, I am proud to present our product demonstrations at the International Builder's Show. Our flush-mount solutions embody the wisdom and innovation that Hide-A-Trim has cultivated over the years."

Hide-A-Trim representatives will be available to provide information and discuss how our versatile products cater to the diverse needs of builders, architects, and designers. Take the chance to experience firsthand the quality and aesthetic appeal of Hide-A-Trim products. Learn more on our website.

Eli Nassim
Hide-A-Trim
+1 480-440-0140
info@hideatrim.com
Introducing Hide-A-Trim

