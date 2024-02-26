EcoTrax, a leader in sustainable supply chain solutions, announces the launch of the Circular Network

Jim Owens, President of EcoTrax, commented “the launch of the Circular Network furthers our mission and brings us one step closer to our vision.” — Jim Owens

EcoTrax, a leader in sustainable supply chain solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking innovation, the Circular Network.

EcoTrax, a pioneering technology and sustainable solutions provider, today unveiled its latest innovation, the Circular Network, at the annual Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) LINK Conference. The Circular Network is poised to revolutionize retail supply chains by providing an industry-first, omnichannel diversion network for all forms of operational waste, enabling organizations to simplify and accelerate their journey to zero waste and other advanced sustainability programs.

Jim Owens, President of EcoTrax, commented “the launch of the Circular Network furthers our mission of simplifying, harmonizing, and modernizing the management of supply chain recyclables, reusables, and food waste and brings us one step closer to our vision of advancing and accelerating the transition from the linear to the circular economy.”

Coupled with a purpose-built technology platform, the Circular Network enables retail supply chain leaders to quickly and easily tap into a single-source, turnkey solution to sustainable and cost-efficient supply chain waste diversion.

The Circular Network includes core supply chain firms (recyclers, upcyclers, manufacturers, composters, etc...) as well as industry leaders from adjacent verticals in the transportation, reusable packaging, and technology space that support our mission and vision for the future.

EcoTrax is committed to assisting businesses in building their sustainability profile through point solutions, integrated solutions, and advanced enterprise-wide programs including zero-waste certification. The company's proprietary control tower technology specifically addresses the unique needs of retail supply chains, enhancing efficiency and transparency with automated processes and 24/7 technical system monitoring.

“Joining the Circular Network equips businesses with a robust ecosystem and access to seasoned domain experts, streamlined best practices, targeted education and training initiatives, and purpose-built technology. Our goal? To offer a holistic solution that empowers businesses not only to compete but also to flourish amidst market shifts.” added Owens.

About EcoTrax

EcoTrax is a technology enabled, supply chain solutions company that focuses on a mission-critical yet under resourced area of supply chains – the recyclables, reusables, and waste produced by distribution centers. Our purpose-built platform and team of industry experts deliver solutions that increase the value and sustainability performance of recyclables while simplifying and modernizing the management of returnable containers (totes, pooled pallets, etc.). We digitally integrate and synchronize all internal stakeholders and external partners and automate workflow through a single platform. This single point of truth reveals real-time, actionable data and insights resulting in reduced environmental impact while improving fiscal performance.

For those interested in learning more about the Circular Network, please visit https://ecotrax.com/elp/ to schedule a discovery meeting.