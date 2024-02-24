Bamboo Airways maintains stable routes connecting major domestic hubs

VIETNAM, February 24 - HCM CITY — Bamboo Airways will maintain stable routes connecting major domestic hubs such as Hà Nội - HCM City, Hà Nội – Đà Nẵng and HCM City – Đà Nẵng as part of its ongoing restructuring scheme, the Vietnamese carrier said last Friday.

Starting from April, Bamboo Airways will suspend flights from HCM City and Hà Nội to the popular travel destination Côn Đảo Archipelago off the coast of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province in southern Việt Nam.

The airline reached an agreement to terminate a contract to lease three Embraer E190 jets, a narrow-body aircraft accommodating up to 114 passengers, by the end of March.

Upon returning the jets, Bamboo Airways plans to partially or completely shut down flights from HCM City and Hà Nội to Côn Đảo and Huế, as well as from Hà Nội to Đồng Hới.

The airline has been focusing on shutting down low-performing routes since the end of last year, including services from HCM City and Hà Nội to Phú Quốc Island, or from Hà Nội to the southernmost province of Cà Mau.

In 2020, Bamboo Airways became the first airline to operate the Hà Nội – Côn Đảo route. Before that time, only national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and VASCO had routes from HCM City and Cần Thơ to the archipelago using the short-range jet ATR72.

Bamboo Airways is currently undergoing a major restructuring. It plans to have eight Airbus A320/A321 jets starting in April and aims to expand its fleet to 12-15 jets by the end of the year.

It has also shut down all international flights and intends to resume them next year.

It is implementing solutions to improve the efficiency of production and business activities.

It is also focusing on improving its specialised human resources to better handle passengers’ support requests, including free flight rescheduling or refunds for them. — VNS