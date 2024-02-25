Pinnacle Infotech to Showcase Cutting-Edge BIM Solutions at Big 5 Construct Saudi 2024
Pinnacle Infotech, the global leader in BIM solutions, is ready to reignite in Big 5 Construct Saudi, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s leading construction event.RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, SAUDI ARABIA, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Infotech, the global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and digital construction solutions, is ready to reignite in Big 5 Construct Saudi 2024, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s leading construction event in the era of rapid expansion and growth of the construction sector of KSA. From February 26-29, 2024, Pinnacle Infotech will showcase its comprehensive suite of BIM solutions that propel the Kingdom's construction industry into the future at booth number 3B111 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center.
Over the past few years, KSA has witnessed a rapid expansion in its construction sector, marked by a significant increase in infrastructure projects, residential developments, and commercial constructions. Aligned with its strategic plan, "Vision 2030," the Kingdom is dedicated to achieving specific goals. In 2018, a landmark budget of USD 260.8 billion was allocated, reflecting an unprecedented commitment to realizing the ambitious objectives and fostering positive changes for the future.
“We have contributed to iconic projects like the Lusail Stadium in Qatar and are now fully immersed in KSA's vibrant construction sector. As more firms in KSA embrace BIM technology to meet growing demands, we're excited to participate in Big 5. We have already worked on numerous projects in KSA, like the Jeddah Tower, Avenue Mall, and a Hotel cluster in the region. As an ISO 19650 certified company, we are poised to deliver innovative solutions that drive success for our partners and projects." said Biswaroop Todi, Vice President, Pinnacle Infotech.
As the construction industry in Saudi Arabia continues to evolve and embrace digitalization, Pinnacle Infotech is committed to providing AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction) firms with the BIM support, tools, and expertise they need to achieve their project goals. The company's BIM solutions enable project teams to work together more effectively, optimize workflows, and deliver exceptional results. Additionally, Pinnacle Infotech's PiVDC, a set of plugins for Navisworks and Revit, has been instrumental in driving efficiency and cost savings in over twenty projects across KSA. Reports suggest that these add-ins have resulted in savings ranging from 15 to 20 percent, further solidifying Pinnacle Infotech's reputation as a leader in innovative BIM solutions.
“Our comprehensive BIM solutions streamline workflows, bridge communication gaps, and bring exceptional results – it's a revolution in collaboration and efficiency. BIM is transforming the way construction projects are delivered, and we are committed to helping AEC firms in Saudi Arabia adopt this technology and achieve their full potential," said Yash Goyal, BIM Project Coordinator, Dubai, Pinnacle Infotech.
In the same line, Majed Alotaibi, Business Development Manager, Dubai, Pinnacle Infotech Said: ‘‘With our cutting-edge BIM solutions, we empower AEC firms in Saudi Arabia to unlock new levels of productivity and innovation, revolutionizing the construction landscape for the better.’’
As a certified Autodesk Reseller, Pinnacle has access to Autodesk's cutting-edge tools, enabling them to provide quality Digital Twin and Facilities Management solutions. Pinnacle Infotech’s expertise in transformative Digital Twin technology and comprehensive Facilities Management solutions are to leave a lasting impression on the AEC professionals and enthusiasts at the event. While Digital Twins can be used to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance experiences, Facilities Management ensures that once the project is complete, it operates at peak efficiency, minimizing costs and reducing environmental impact. With a consortium of services, Pinnacle’s booth will be a significant attraction for visitors looking for BIM solution providers and their pioneering contributions to the industry.
The company has earned several laurels all over the globe for its outstanding work, the most recent being the Autodesk Imagine Awards, 2023, in the “Making an Impact in the AEC Industry” category for the Amazon AWS Project in Jakarta. Pinnacle Infotech has also been awarded the ISO 19650 certification, acknowledging its adherence to the highest quality and standards in providing BIM solutions. The company adheres to ISO 9001:2015 for quality management, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for information security, and ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management systems.
About Pinnacle Infotech
Pinnacle Infotech is a global leader in Building Information Modeling (BIM) and digital construction solutions. With a remarkable track record spanning over 30 years, Pinnacle Infotech has consistently enabled clients to gain invaluable design insights, achieve higher returns on investment, eliminate rework, and reduce material waste. The organization’s BIM service offerings are tailored to the pre-construction, building, and post-construction phases of a project. The company boasts a highly skilled team of over 3400 employees across 12 global delivery centers in India, the US, Canada, Japan, the UK, Singapore, Germany, and the UAE. Pinnacle has completed more than 15,000+ projects for 2000+ clients across 43+ countries in 6 continents.
Contact Information
Pinnacle Infotech
FZ-LLC, Office No – 307, 3rd Floor, Building No. 7 Dubai Outsource Zone, Dubai,
UAE, PO Box – 345869
Media Contact:
Mou Chakraborty
AGM | Branding & Corporate Communications, Pinnacle Infotech
mouc@pinnacleinfotech.com
https://pinnacleinfotech.com/
Mou Chakraborty
Pinnacle Infotech Inc
71527697465
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other
Pinnacle Infotech | Constructing Certainty with BIM Technology | Corporate Video - 30 Sec