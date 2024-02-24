MPD Seeks a Vehicle in a Theft One Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle who took property from a delivery truck in Northwest.

On Friday, February 23, 2024, at approximately 11:19 a.m., the suspects exited a vehicle and took cases of alcohol from a delivery truck that was parked in the 7800 block of Alaska Avenue, Northwest. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a dark blue Chevrolet Malibu, with a Virginia tag that may end in 5556 or 5565. The vehicle has minor damage to the front and rear and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24028125