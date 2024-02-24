Submit Release
News Search

There were 791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,169 in the last 365 days.

MPD Seeks a Vehicle in a Theft One Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle who took property from a delivery truck in Northwest.

 

On Friday, February 23, 2024, at approximately 11:19 a.m., the suspects exited a vehicle and took cases of alcohol from a delivery truck that was parked in the 7800 block of Alaska Avenue, Northwest. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.

 

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a dark blue Chevrolet Malibu, with a Virginia tag that may end in 5556 or 5565. The vehicle has minor damage to the front and rear and can be seen in the photo below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 24028125

You just read:

MPD Seeks a Vehicle in a Theft One Offense

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more