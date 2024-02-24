Wellington elects new Assistant Bishop

Archbishop Don Tamihere and Archbishop Sione Uluilakepa have announced that the Rev Anashuya (Ana) Fletcher, currently Co-Priest in Charge of St Peter’s Gonville in Whanganui, has been elected to serve as Assistant Bishop of Wellington.

“We’re pleased to join the Diocese of Wellington in celebrating the nomination and sanctioning of Rev Ana as their new Assistant Bishop-in-waiting, and look forward to welcoming her to the House of Bishops.” said Archbishop Don today.

Rev Ana Fletcher was nominated by Wellington’s Electoral College meeting on 10 February 2024, which was ratified by the members of General Synod Te Hīnota Whānui this week.

Bishop-elect Ana expressed her gratitude for all those who have travelled with her on the journey of discernment toward her election.

“I am humbled by this episcopal call on my life and that of my whānau. I do not enter into this lightly, and consider it such a privilege to be called, alongside Bishop Justin, to help lead God’s church in its mission and ministry at this time.”

Bishop of Wellington Justin Duckworth is thrilled to welcome Rev Ana Fletcher to the office of Assistant Bishop in his diocese.

“Ana is gifted in ministry and is well placed to meet the challenges facing the church,” he said.

“I’ve always admired her commitment to the task Jesus has for the church – to be his hands and feet and witness to his work of reconciliation. Ana’s faith and love for Jesus is clear in the way she lives. She has put everything on the line to follow the call of God.”

As Assistant Bishop, Rev Ana Fletcher will support Bishop of Wellington Justin Duckworth in leading the Diocese as a transformative movement of local faith communities.

Ana has a background in law and management and contributes to leadership roles within Urban Vision, an apostolic network of missional communities throughout the North Island. Ana is a cofounder and executive assistant of Common Good Coffee, a social enterprise that sparks good in places of extreme poverty and modern slavery.

Ana is married to Rev Paul Fletcher, her Co-Priest in Charge at St Peter’s Gonville, in the parish of Whanganui. Ana and Paul have two young children, Ishmael (8) and Eilidh (4).

In 2025, Ana and her whānau plan to relocate to Wellington City.