Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,627 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1062 Printer's Number 1384

PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1384

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1062

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 23, 2024

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 23, 2024

AN ACT

Making appropriations from the Public School Employees'

Retirement Fund and from the PSERS Defined Contribution Fund

to provide for expenses of the Public School Employees'

Retirement Board for the fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June

30, 2025, and for the payment of bills incurred and remaining

unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $61,403,000, or as much thereof as may

be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the Public School

Employees' Retirement Fund to the Public School Employees'

Retirement Board for the payment of all salaries, wages and

other compensation and travel expenses of the employees and

members of the Public School Employees' Retirement Board, for

contractual services and other expenses necessary for the proper

conduct of the duties, functions and activities of the board for

the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024, and for the payment of

bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal

year ending June 30, 2024.

Section 2. The sum of $1,282,000, or as much thereof as may

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

You just read:

Senate Bill 1062 Printer's Number 1384

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more