Senate Bill 1066 Printer's Number 1388
PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1388
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1066
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 23, 2024
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 23, 2024
AN ACT
Making an appropriation from a restricted revenue account within
the General Fund to the Office of Consumer Advocate in the
Office of Attorney General.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $6,752,000 is hereby appropriated from
the restricted revenue account within the General Fund to the
Office of Consumer Advocate in the Office of Attorney General to
provide for the operation of the office for the fiscal year
beginning July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.
Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2024, or
immediately, whichever is later.
