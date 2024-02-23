Senate Bill 1067 Printer's Number 1389

PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - of the Appropriations Committee of the Senate, the chairperson

and minority chairperson of the Appropriations Committee of the

House of Representatives, the chairperson and minority

chairperson of the Consumer Protection and Professional

Licensure Committee of the Senate and the chairperson and

minority chairperson of the Professional Licensure Committee of

the House of Representatives that contains all of the following:

(1) An accounting of funds expended by the Bureau of

Professional and Occupational Affairs related to the

replacement of the PA Licensure System by category of

expenditure.

(2) A status update on the implementation and timeline

of the replacement project, including a description of

efforts to improve or upgrade Bureau of Professional and

Occupational Affairs technology infrastructure, to interface

with educational institutions in this Commonwealth, to

facilitate and expedite education verification, to fully

implement licensure compacts enacted in statute and improve

the timely issuance of professional licenses.

(3) Any other information deemed necessary or

appropriate by the department.

Section 2. (a) The sum of $11,025,000, or as much thereof

as may be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the restricted

receipts account of the State Board of Medicine for the

operation of the board for the fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June

30, 2025.

(b) The sum of $3,204,000, or as much thereof as may be

necessary, is hereby appropriated from the restricted receipts

account of the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine for the

operation of the board for the fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June

