Senate Bill 1067 Printer's Number 1389
PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - of the Appropriations Committee of the Senate, the chairperson
and minority chairperson of the Appropriations Committee of the
House of Representatives, the chairperson and minority
chairperson of the Consumer Protection and Professional
Licensure Committee of the Senate and the chairperson and
minority chairperson of the Professional Licensure Committee of
the House of Representatives that contains all of the following:
(1) An accounting of funds expended by the Bureau of
Professional and Occupational Affairs related to the
replacement of the PA Licensure System by category of
expenditure.
(2) A status update on the implementation and timeline
of the replacement project, including a description of
efforts to improve or upgrade Bureau of Professional and
Occupational Affairs technology infrastructure, to interface
with educational institutions in this Commonwealth, to
facilitate and expedite education verification, to fully
implement licensure compacts enacted in statute and improve
the timely issuance of professional licenses.
(3) Any other information deemed necessary or
appropriate by the department.
Section 2. (a) The sum of $11,025,000, or as much thereof
as may be necessary, is hereby appropriated from the restricted
receipts account of the State Board of Medicine for the
operation of the board for the fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June
30, 2025.
(b) The sum of $3,204,000, or as much thereof as may be
necessary, is hereby appropriated from the restricted receipts
account of the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine for the
operation of the board for the fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June
20240SB1067PN1389 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30