Senate Bill 1068 Printer's Number 1390

PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - For salaries, wages and all necessary expenses

for the proper operation and administration of the

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. This

appropriation includes $7,100,000 from the

restricted revenue account established in the

State Gaming Fund for fees and other revenues

collected by the board and $4,697,000 from the

restricted revenue account established in the

State Gaming Fund for fees and other revenues

collected by the board for skill games

administration.

State appropriation............. 64,140,000

PART V

FANTASY CONTEST FUND

RESTRICTED REVENUE ACCOUNTS

Section 501. Fantasy Contest Fund.

The following amounts set forth in this part, or as much

thereof as may be necessary, are hereby appropriated from the

Fantasy Contest Fund restricted revenue accounts under 4 Pa.C.S.

§ 332 (relating to licensed operator deposits) to the agencies

of the Executive Department named in this part for the purposes

set forth for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024, and for

payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close of

the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

Section 502. Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

The following amounts are appropriated to the

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board:

For salaries, wages and all necessary expenses

of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board related

to 4 Pa.C.S. Pt. I (relating to amusements

20240SB1068PN1390 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30