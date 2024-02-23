Senate Bill 1068 Printer's Number 1390
PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - For salaries, wages and all necessary expenses
for the proper operation and administration of the
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. This
appropriation includes $7,100,000 from the
restricted revenue account established in the
State Gaming Fund for fees and other revenues
collected by the board and $4,697,000 from the
restricted revenue account established in the
State Gaming Fund for fees and other revenues
collected by the board for skill games
administration.
State appropriation............. 64,140,000
PART V
FANTASY CONTEST FUND
RESTRICTED REVENUE ACCOUNTS
Section 501. Fantasy Contest Fund.
The following amounts set forth in this part, or as much
thereof as may be necessary, are hereby appropriated from the
Fantasy Contest Fund restricted revenue accounts under 4 Pa.C.S.
§ 332 (relating to licensed operator deposits) to the agencies
of the Executive Department named in this part for the purposes
set forth for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2024, and for
payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close of
the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.
Section 502. Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
The following amounts are appropriated to the
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board:
For salaries, wages and all necessary expenses
of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board related
to 4 Pa.C.S. Pt. I (relating to amusements
