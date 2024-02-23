Senate Bill 1069 Printer's Number 1391

PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1391

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1069

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 23, 2024

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 23, 2024

AN ACT

Making appropriations from the Philadelphia Taxicab and

Limousine Regulatory Fund to the Philadelphia Parking

Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $2,269,000 is hereby appropriated from

the Philadelphia Taxicab and Limousine Regulatory Fund to the

Philadelphia Parking Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2024,

to June 30, 2025.

Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2024, or

immediately, whichever is later.

