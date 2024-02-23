Senate Bill 1069 Printer's Number 1391
PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1391
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1069
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 23, 2024
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 23, 2024
AN ACT
Making appropriations from the Philadelphia Taxicab and
Limousine Regulatory Fund to the Philadelphia Parking
Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $2,269,000 is hereby appropriated from
the Philadelphia Taxicab and Limousine Regulatory Fund to the
Philadelphia Parking Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2024,
to June 30, 2025.
Section 2. This act shall take effect July 1, 2024, or
immediately, whichever is later.
