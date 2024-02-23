Senate Bill 1070 Printer's Number 1392
PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1392
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1070
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 23, 2024
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 23, 2024
AN ACT
Providing for the Agricultural College Land Scrip Fund.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Agricultural
College Land Scrip Fund Appropriation Act of 2024.
Section 2. Restricted account.
The money of the restricted account within the Agricultural
College Land Scrip Fund is hereby appropriated for the fiscal
year beginning July 1, 2024, in accordance with the act of April
9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code,
establishing the restricted account.
Section 3. Effective date.
This act shall take effect July 1, 2024, or immediately,
whichever is later.
