Senate Bill 1070 Printer's Number 1392

PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1392

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1070

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 23, 2024

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 23, 2024

AN ACT

Providing for the Agricultural College Land Scrip Fund.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Agricultural

College Land Scrip Fund Appropriation Act of 2024.

Section 2. Restricted account.

The money of the restricted account within the Agricultural

College Land Scrip Fund is hereby appropriated for the fiscal

year beginning July 1, 2024, in accordance with the act of April

9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code,

establishing the restricted account.

Section 3. Effective date.

This act shall take effect July 1, 2024, or immediately,

whichever is later.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15