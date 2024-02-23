Senate Bill 1072 Printer's Number 1394
PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1394
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1072
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 23, 2024
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 23, 2024
AN ACT
Providing for the capital budget for fiscal year 2024-2025.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Capital
Budget Act of 2024-2025.
Section 2. Overall limitations on debt to be incurred for
capital projects.
The maximum principal amount of additional debt to be
incurred during the 2024-2025 fiscal year, and thereafter until
the enactment of the 2025-2026 capital budget specifying the
maximum debt for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, for capital projects
specifically itemized in a capital budget pursuant to section
7(a)(4) of Article VIII of the Constitution of Pennsylvania, and
the fund to be charged with the repayment of such debt, shall,
with respect to each category of capital projects, be as
follows:
Category Amount Fund
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18