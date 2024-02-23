Senate Bill 1072 Printer's Number 1394

PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1394

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1072

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 23, 2024

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 23, 2024

AN ACT

Providing for the capital budget for fiscal year 2024-2025.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Capital

Budget Act of 2024-2025.

Section 2. Overall limitations on debt to be incurred for

capital projects.

The maximum principal amount of additional debt to be

incurred during the 2024-2025 fiscal year, and thereafter until

the enactment of the 2025-2026 capital budget specifying the

maximum debt for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, for capital projects

specifically itemized in a capital budget pursuant to section

7(a)(4) of Article VIII of the Constitution of Pennsylvania, and

the fund to be charged with the repayment of such debt, shall,

with respect to each category of capital projects, be as

follows:

Category Amount Fund

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18