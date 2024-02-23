Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,644 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1072 Printer's Number 1394

PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1394

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1072

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 23, 2024

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 23, 2024

AN ACT

Providing for the capital budget for fiscal year 2024-2025.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Capital

Budget Act of 2024-2025.

Section 2. Overall limitations on debt to be incurred for

capital projects.

The maximum principal amount of additional debt to be

incurred during the 2024-2025 fiscal year, and thereafter until

the enactment of the 2025-2026 capital budget specifying the

maximum debt for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, for capital projects

specifically itemized in a capital budget pursuant to section

7(a)(4) of Article VIII of the Constitution of Pennsylvania, and

the fund to be charged with the repayment of such debt, shall,

with respect to each category of capital projects, be as

follows:

Category Amount Fund

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Bill 1072 Printer's Number 1394

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more