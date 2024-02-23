Submit Release
Senate Bill 1073 Printer's Number 1395

PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - general storage buildings

Project Allocation 2,500,000

(E) Construction or renovation of

maintenance facility, including site

acquisition and development, design,

construction and utility work

Project Allocation 6,700,000

(F) Construction or renovation of

materials testing laboratory,

including site acquisition and

development, design, construction and

utility work

Project Allocation 15,000,000

(G) Renovation and expansion of Rest Site

46, including roof replacement,

building systems upgrades, sidewalks,

curbing, step replacement, parking lot

upgrades and sewage plant upgrades

Project Allocation 10,000,000

(H) Renovation and expansion of Rest Site

47, including roof replacement,

building systems upgrades, sidewalks,

curbing, step replacement, parking lot

upgrades and sewage plant upgrades

Project Allocation 10,000,000

(I) Construction or renovation of sign

shop facility, including site

acquisition and development, design,

construction and utility work

Project Allocation 4,000,000

