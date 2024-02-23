Senate Bill 1073 Printer's Number 1395
PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - general storage buildings
Project Allocation 2,500,000
(E) Construction or renovation of
maintenance facility, including site
acquisition and development, design,
construction and utility work
Project Allocation 6,700,000
(F) Construction or renovation of
materials testing laboratory,
including site acquisition and
development, design, construction and
utility work
Project Allocation 15,000,000
(G) Renovation and expansion of Rest Site
46, including roof replacement,
building systems upgrades, sidewalks,
curbing, step replacement, parking lot
upgrades and sewage plant upgrades
Project Allocation 10,000,000
(H) Renovation and expansion of Rest Site
47, including roof replacement,
building systems upgrades, sidewalks,
curbing, step replacement, parking lot
upgrades and sewage plant upgrades
Project Allocation 10,000,000
(I) Construction or renovation of sign
shop facility, including site
acquisition and development, design,
construction and utility work
Project Allocation 4,000,000
