Senate Bill 1071 Printer's Number 1393
PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - are not elected officials and who are appointed by the President
pro tempore of the Senate, the Minority Leader of the Senate,
the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Minority
Leader of the House of Representatives for terms of office
coterminous with that of the respective appointing authority;
and shall be further conditioned on these appointees receiving
full voting rights as members of the board of trustees.
(b) The University of Pennsylvania shall provide full,
complete and accurate information as may be required by the
Department of Agriculture or the chairman or the minority
chairman of the Appropriations Committee of the Senate or the
chairman or the minority chairman of the Appropriations
Committee of the House of Representatives.
(c) The University of Pennsylvania shall report its revenues
and expenditures and present its financial statements in
accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and
procedures for educational institutions as stated in the "Higher
Education Finance Manual (1975)" and the "Commonwealth of
Pennsylvania Budget Instructions for the State System of Higher
Education, State-Related Universities and Non-State-Related
Colleges and Universities."
(d) The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania shall
report on forms provided by the Department of Agriculture to
both the chairman and minority chairman of the Appropriations
Committee of the Senate and the chairman and minority chairman
of the Appropriations Committee of the House of Representatives
by September 30, 2025, on how State-appropriated funds were
expended for fiscal year 2024-2025 to reduce the costs to
Pennsylvania resident students or to provide services to
Pennsylvania residents.
