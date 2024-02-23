Senate Bill 1080 Printer's Number 1396

PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1396

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1080

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, PENNYCUICK, CAPPELLETTI, J. WARD AND

SCHWANK, FEBRUARY 23, 2024

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, FEBRUARY 23, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 29, 1953 (P.L.304, No.66), entitled "An

act providing for the administration of a statewide system of

vital statistics; prescribing the functions of the State

Department of Health, the State Advisory Health Board and

local registrars; imposing duties upon coroners,

prothonotaries, clerks of orphans' court, physicians,

midwives and other persons; requiring reports and

certificates for the registration of vital statistics;

regulating the disposition of dead bodies; limiting the

disclosure of records; prescribing the sufficiency of vital

statistics records as evidence; prescribing fees and

penalties; and revising and consolidating the laws relating

thereto," in death and fetal death registration, providing

for pronouncement of death by a practical nurse.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 29, 1953 (P.L.304, No.66), known

as the Vital Statistics Law of 1953, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 508. Death and Fetal Death Registration:

Pronouncement of Death by a Practical Nurse.--(a) A practical

nurse shall have the authority to pronounce death if all of the

following are met:

(1) The patient is in the care of a licensed hospice.

