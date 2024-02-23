Senate Bill 1080 Printer's Number 1396
PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1396
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1080
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, PENNYCUICK, CAPPELLETTI, J. WARD AND
SCHWANK, FEBRUARY 23, 2024
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, FEBRUARY 23, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 29, 1953 (P.L.304, No.66), entitled "An
act providing for the administration of a statewide system of
vital statistics; prescribing the functions of the State
Department of Health, the State Advisory Health Board and
local registrars; imposing duties upon coroners,
prothonotaries, clerks of orphans' court, physicians,
midwives and other persons; requiring reports and
certificates for the registration of vital statistics;
regulating the disposition of dead bodies; limiting the
disclosure of records; prescribing the sufficiency of vital
statistics records as evidence; prescribing fees and
penalties; and revising and consolidating the laws relating
thereto," in death and fetal death registration, providing
for pronouncement of death by a practical nurse.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 29, 1953 (P.L.304, No.66), known
as the Vital Statistics Law of 1953, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 508. Death and Fetal Death Registration:
Pronouncement of Death by a Practical Nurse.--(a) A practical
nurse shall have the authority to pronounce death if all of the
following are met:
(1) The patient is in the care of a licensed hospice.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24