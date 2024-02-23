Senate Bill 1081 Printer's Number 1397
PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1397
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1081
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, ROTHMAN, BAKER, HUTCHINSON, REGAN
AND DUSH, FEBRUARY 23, 2024
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 23, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in electronic voting systems, further providing
for statistical sample.
The General Assembly finds and declares that enhanced
bipartisan post-election audits of election outcomes are in the
best interest of Pennsylvania voters to reinforce effective
election administration, confirm election outcomes and increase
public confidence.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1117-A of the act of June 3, 1937
(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is
amended to read:
Section 1117-A. [Statistical Sample.--The county board of
