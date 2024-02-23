Submit Release
Senate Bill 1081 Printer's Number 1397

PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1397

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1081

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, ROTHMAN, BAKER, HUTCHINSON, REGAN

AND DUSH, FEBRUARY 23, 2024

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 23, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in electronic voting systems, further providing

for statistical sample.

The General Assembly finds and declares that enhanced

bipartisan post-election audits of election outcomes are in the

best interest of Pennsylvania voters to reinforce effective

election administration, confirm election outcomes and increase

public confidence.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1117-A of the act of June 3, 1937

(P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is

amended to read:

Section 1117-A. [Statistical Sample.--The county board of

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

You just read:

