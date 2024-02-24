Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: more warm weather means patching continues

​​​ ​​​



CHARLESTON, WV – Predicted temperatures in the 60s during the week of Monday, February 26, 2024, mean the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) can continue making permanent pothole repairs with hot asphalt in the Kanawha Valley, southern and north central West Virginia.

Since Gov. Jim Justice and the WVDOH announced Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched 21,240 potholes along 3,718 miles of road. As crews are out patching, they are finding that some stretches of road may have numerous potholes to patch, while some stretches may have none.

Justice and the WVDOH have been taking advantage of unseasonably warm weather to get a head start on the spring pothole patching season.

Asphalt plants in Poca, Princeton, and Morgantown remain open the week of Monday, February 26, 2024, allowing the WVDOH to make permanent pothole repairs with hot asphalt.

Roads scheduled to be milled and filled on Monday, February 26, 2024, include:

WV 85 and Riverside Road, Boone County.

WV 4, Clay County.

US 119, WV 817, WV 622, WV 61, Rutledge Road, Rocky Fork Road, Bath Road, and Cool Springs Addition, Kanawha County.

Jerry’s Run Road and Poindexter Road, Mason County.

WV 817, WV 62, and Shamrock Lane, Putnam County.

US 60 and WV 10, Cabell County.

Long Run Road, Duckworth Road, Wilhelm Central Station, Arnol’s Cree Road, Ramsey Ridge Road, and Meathouse Fork, Doddridge County.

Interstate 79, WV 131, and Marshville/Rock Camp Road, Harrison County.

US 250, Ices Run Road, and Paw Paw Creek Road, Marion County.

US 119 and Miracle Run Road, Monongalia County.

WV 7, Preston County.

Bridge Street and Scab Hollow, Taylor County.

WV 16, Fayette County.

WV 12, Greenbrier County.

WV 122 and WV 12, Monroe County.

Hackett Ridge Road, Mercer County.

US 19, Raleigh County.

Big Cub Creek Road/Coal Mountain Road, Wyoming County.

As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the WVDOH will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.​



