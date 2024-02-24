Submit Release
Bridge Construction Beginning Monday, February 26, 2024, on Parker Hollow Bridge

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV – The Parker Hollow Bridge connecting Walnut Street in Hamlin to County Route 3/14 (Parker Hollow) will be part of an active construction zone beginning Monday, February 26, 2024.  Work will be performed during normal working hours, weather permitting.


A new bridge will be constructed adjacent to the existing bridge. The existing bridge will be utilized until the project is completed but demolished when the new structure is open to traffic. The construction process is expected to be completed in approximately seven months.


Vehicles will alternate with oncoming traffic. Please use caution when traveling through the area due to flaggers, equipment, and workers. Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.

