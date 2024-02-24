Road Closure on County Route 76 (Rines Ridge Road), to Begin Monday, February 26, 2024

Page Content

A portion of County Route 76 (Rines Ridge Road) will be closed, from milepost 7.61 to milepost 7.65, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, February 26, 2024, through Friday, March 29, 2024, for slip repair. School buses, mail delivery, and emergency vehicles will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​