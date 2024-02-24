Rada Road, in Hampshire County, to be Closed Beginning Monday, February 26, 2024

Rada Road, County Route 220/7, in Hampshire County, will be closed between US 220 and Russelldale Road, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning on Monday, February 26, 2024, through Thursday, March 1, 2024, to allow for pipe replacement. Emergency vehicles and buses will be permitted access through the work zone.
Exact schedule is weather dependent.
