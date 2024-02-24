Submit Release
Fort Spring Pike Day Closure Beginning Monday, February 26, 2024


The traveling public is asked to use alternate routes around the work area during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule but not the closure time.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area.  Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling near the work zone.​

