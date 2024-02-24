Submit Release
Delays on Westbound US 50 Monday, February 26, 2024

Motorists may experience delays in the westbound slow lane on US 50 between mileposts 81 and 82.75 from 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, February 26, 2024, for patching. 
 
One lane will be open at all times.  Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute.​​

