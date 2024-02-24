Road Closure on Seventh Avenue, Huntington, Beginning Monday, February 26, 2024

Submit Release
Seventh Avenue in Huntington will be closed at the intersections of Hal Greer Boulevard from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday, February 26, 2024, and Tuesday, February 27, 2024, as crews continue to install conduit for the lighting installation as part of the Hal Greer Boulevard project.
Traffic traveling west on Seventh Avenue will detour onto 17th Street to Sixth Avenue, while traffic traveling east will detour onto 15th Street to Sixth Avenue. The mainline traffic through Hal Greer Boulevard will not be affected.
The traveling public should proceed with extra caution and watch for flaggers, equipment, and workers.  Please take caution when traveling through this area.
 
This phase of the Hal Greer Boulevard Renovation Project’s goal is to improve connectivity and safety for all modes of transportation on Hal Greer Boulevard from Third Avenue to Washington Boulevard and transform the corridor into a welcoming gateway and community asset.
Traffic traveling through the area should pay attention to posted signs and message boards for current traffic patterns.
 
Drivers should expect delays and adjust their commuting schedules.​​

