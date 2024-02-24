A portion of WV 18, in Middlebourne, near the Tyler County Racetrack, will be reduced to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, February 26, 2024, through Friday, March 15, 2024, for gas line installation. Traffic will be maintained by temporary traffic lights. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect slight delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Lane Closure on WV 18 (Middlebourne), to Begin Monday, February 26, 2026
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.