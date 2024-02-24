Lane Closure on WV 18 (Middlebourne), to Begin Monday, February 26, 2026

Page Content

A portion of WV 18, in Middlebourne, near the Tyler County Racetrack, will be reduced to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, February 26, 2024, through Friday, March 15, 2024, for gas line installation. Traffic will be maintained by temporary traffic lights. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect slight delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​