MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, February 12, 2024, to Monday, February 19, 2024

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, February 12, 2024, through Monday, February 19, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 64 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, February 12, 2024

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 19-year-old Saeve Evans, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Threats to do Bodily Harm. CCN: 24-021-985

A “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Meigs Place, Northeast. CCN: 24-022-019

A Smith & Wesson SW9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Curtis Bervard Lynch, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-022-076

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and an American Tactical M1911 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Devon Lamar Mosley, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-022-261

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Jubari Kamal Richardson Bell, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-022-418

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

A “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-022-556

An Otis A. Smith 686-6 .357 caliber revolver, a CZ 455 .22 caliber bolt action rifle, a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun, and a Bersa .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1400 block of South Carolina Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-022-702

A Crossman Arms SNR-357 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Maurice Antonio Harris, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 24-022-759

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Jamal Allen, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-022-903

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Jasean Frazier, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-022-966

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Isaiah Page, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-023-064

A Springfield Armory XD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Just Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-023-345

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun, a Durkin Precision Blackout .300 caliber assault rifle, a XBG .177 caliber BB gun, and two 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handguns were recovered in the 3500 block of 25th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-144-507

A Smith & Wesson .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-023-530

Thursday, February 15, 2024

A SCCY CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-023-794

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Taylor Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Kwesi Pyne, of Takoma Park, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Armed Carjacking, Robbery, Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-023-845

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 300 block of Raleigh Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Jamal Michael Francis, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 24-023-857

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a SKS 7.62 caliber rifle were recovered in the 2700 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-023-868

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Titus Tate, of Southeast, D.C., 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 18-year-old Zagory Leo Hill, of Northeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Darryl Harrison, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-024-059

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-024-044

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Frederick Jermaine Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-024-143

Friday, February 16, 2024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of N Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Jayman Sloane, of District Heights, MD, and 27-year-old Travon Marquise Covington, of Severn, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-024-210

A Springfield Armory XDM-9 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 100 block of 41st Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 36-year-old Tyrone Delonte Boyd, of Northeast, D.C., and 38-year-old Dayvon Terrell Stewart, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 24-024-654

Saturday, February 17, 2024

A Norinco 56S-1 AK-47 7.62 caliber assault rifle and a Smith & Wesson MP40 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Andrew Wesley Williams, of Hillcrest Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-025-133

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-025-140

Sunday, February 18, 2024

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 5300 block of E Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-025-279

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Darwin Kasey Barrios, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs. CCN: 02-005-306

A Sig Sauer 1911 BB gun was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-025-357

A Smith & Wesson 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Houston Brown, III, of Silver Spring, MD, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession, and Threats to do Bodily Harm. CCN: 24-025-379

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of New Yokr Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-025-397

A Springfield Armory 863 .22 caliber rifle, a Marlin 39A .22 caliber rifle, and a Gecado .22 caliber revolver were recovered in the 1100 block of Montello Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-025-493

A Taurus PT-736 .389 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of H Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-025-604

A Vision Armory Gen II .223/5.56 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 2600 block of University Place, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Kingston King, of Northwest, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 20-year-old Isaiah Taylor, of Northwest, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Largo, MD, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-025-631

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-025-708

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of L Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Tony Nathaniel Mack, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-025-740

Monday, February 19, 2024

A Smith & Wesson 439 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Franklin Steet, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Damonte Tresvon Thornton, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-026-046

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Banks Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Reginald Willis Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-026-138

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Banks Place, Northeast. CCN: 24-026-154

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Dionzae Tavon Foote, of Suitland, MD, for Pistol License Violation and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-026-157

A Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Anthony Uwaifo, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-026-165

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2400 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old Seantrice Verneka West, of Oxon Hill, MD, 17-year-old male juvenile, of Waldorf, MD, and 20-year-old Demond Maurice Tillman, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-026-227

A Glock 17 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-026-216

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###