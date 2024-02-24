The Light Committee™ Adds an All Natural Light Headshot Session
The New Headshot Session is Outside in Glendale, Aimed at Capturing Cityscape or Nature-Like Scenery for Backgrounds
The session is a combined 60 minutes whereby the time can be split targeting the downtown Glendale area for cityscape scenery and a local park for greenery in the background.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Light Committee™ has added a new headshot session for clients who want all natural light with cityscape scenery or nature-like settings as the background. The session is ideal for acting headshots or professional headshots for a wide variety of business uses. The outdoor session is only in Glendale, Calif.
Furthermore, the session can target specific areas of Glendale that a client might want. For example, an actor might want to target the urban look of alleyways to create theatrical looks. A real estate agent might want to do their real estate headshot at a recent home they just sold. In another example, a psychologist might want the session done in their own backyard. Property permissions may be required in some cases.
Furthermore, the session can target specific areas of Glendale that a client might want. For example, an actor might want to target the urban look of alleyways to create theatrical looks. A real estate agent might want to do their real estate headshot at a recent home they just sold. In another example, a psychologist might want the session done in their own backyard. Property permissions may be required in some cases.
Interested clients can book the new session online. At the time of publishing, it was $225. Clients get all the shots from the session, which is typically around a couple hundred. They also get to select four to have the studio retouch them, included in the package.
The Light Committee provides online booking. The studio will then contact the client to confirm the starting location for the photo shoot. Interested clients can learn more about this and other sessions at the studio’s website.
PROFESIONAL HEADSHOTS IN LOS ANGELES
In addition, the studio offers studio and other natural light professional headshots in Los Angeles for business use. All types of professionals get headshots at the studio. This includes accountants, attorneys, authors, chefs, consultants, doctors (including for medical residency applications), engineers, entrepreneurs, film directors, finance executives, psychiatrists, psychologists, real estate agents, software developers, and many more. The photos provide a variety of corporate usage.
ACTING HEADSHOTS IN LOS ANGELES
The Light Committee offers acting headshots in Los Angeles with online booking. Session options for acting headshots include a set number of looks with studio and outdoors options. In this way, actors can opt for sessions that might cover just a single look to sessions that cover many looks so they can get commercial looks or theatrical looks, or both. Each session has set time limits. Session options include adding a hair and makeup stylist and a slate video.
MODELING DIGITALS IN LOS ANGELES
The photographer also works with aspiring models to provide modeling digitals in Los Angeles. Most modeling agencies ask models to submit digitals for consideration to be represented by them. This typically encompasses a headshot, full body shot, profile shots of the face, and also some other shots like half body shots. Because most agencies have different requirements, getting a lot of shots created is usually a good idea for a model.
In addition, most agencies want as plain a background as possible and no hard shadows. They do not usually require that a model works with a photographer to create these, but many aspiring models do for a variety of reasons. An experienced modeling digitals photographer can help provide guidance with posing. They will also likely have a plain white background that is best to use. In addition, they will likely have studio-grade lighting. The Light Committee provides modeling digitals for clients throughout Los Angeles.
ABOUT THE LIGHT COMMITTEE
The Light Committee is an award-winning headshot photography studio located at 2266 Honolulu Avenue, Montrose, CA, 91020, within the greater Los Angeles area and just around 12 miles north of downtown LA. It offers photo shoots with a focus on individuals rather than groups. This includes actor headshots, professional headshots for business, and modeling digitals. From nearly 1,300 photographers researched yearly from 2019 through 2023, Expertise.com has independently rated The Light Committee as being in the top 35, from approximately 1,300 photographers, of the best portrait photographers in Los Angeles. The studio also earned the 2023 award for being amongst the best portrait photographers in Glendale. Learn more at https://thelightcommittee.com/.
