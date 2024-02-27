Sunn Stream announces 'Max Patkin: The Clown Prince of Baseball' World Premiere March 29, 2024, at Reno Aces Stadium

“Max Patkin: The Clown Prince of Baseball” Emmy Award-Winning Director and Producer Greg DeHart with Max Patkin jersey at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, NY. This Sunn Stream "Original" Film Premieres March 29, 2024.

Max Patkin was best-known as “The Clown Prince of Baseball”, who performed his act for 50 years at over 5,000 consecutive minor league baseball games, without once missing a date.

Academy Award Nominee and “Bull Durham” Director and Writer Ron Shelton is in the new “Max Patkin: The Clown Prince of Baseball” documentary, and explains, “I couldn’t have made ‘Bull Durham’ without Max. He was minor league baseball.”

MLB Network Host Harold Reynolds describes Max Patkin in the new documentary, “Max Patkin: The Clown Prince of Baseball” by Sunn Stream Productions. Harold is a former professional baseball player, who played for the Seattle Mariners, among others