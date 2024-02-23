Supreme Court explains how to prove a gang enhancement

Submit Release
Supreme Court explains how to prove a gang enhancementMartin.Novitski Thu, 02/22/2024 - 09:11 NewsLink In People v. Clark, the Supreme Court today resolves a split in Court of Appeal opinions about interpreting amendments to a gang enhancement statute — Penal Code section 186.22 — made by Assembly Bill No. 333.

