Supreme Court explains how to prove a gang enhancement

Supreme Court explains how to prove a gang enhancementMartin.Novitski
Thu, 02/22/2024 - 09:11
NewsLink
In People v. Clark, the Supreme Court today resolves a split in Court of Appeal opinions about interpreting amendments to a gang enhancement statute — Penal Code section 186.22 — made by Assembly Bill No. 333.
