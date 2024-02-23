Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,152 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,740 in the last 365 days.

Commentary | California court ruling could crack down on tactics to slow or block construction

This month, a state appellate court delivered a ruling that, if not overturned by the state Supreme Court, would make it much more difficult to use CEQA to stop projects that conform to local zoning laws.

You just read:

Commentary | California court ruling could crack down on tactics to slow or block construction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more