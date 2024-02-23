Migrants with criminal backgrounds arrested after illegal entry into the United States

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol Agents in the West Texas and New Mexico region have apprehended more than 12 migrants this week with previous criminal convictions and/or criminal histories, attempting to enter the country illegally through the El Paso Sector area of responsibility.

Migrants with criminal convictions encountered by El Paso Sector agents include aggravated felons such as sex offenders, child predators and drug traffickers. Additional offenses include illegal possession of firearms, assault, domestic violence, and burglary. Some of the migrants encountered have gang or Mexican Drug Cartel affiliations.

Migrants were either identified through criminal records checks or self-admitted to violent cartel and/or gang affiliations. Many are associated to murders, kidnappings and extorsions among other criminal activities from Mexico, Colombia Venezuela and El Salvador. These criminal organizations include La Linea, Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, Artistas Asesinos, Cartel de Los Soles, and MS-13,

All these offenders are facing criminal prosecution under Title 8 and will be formally removed from the U.S.

“El Paso Sector agents work tirelessly to protect our border communities. Many times, our agents encounter migrants entering illegally into the United States who were previously removed with previous criminal convictions,” said El Paso Sector Border Patrol Anthony Scott Good. “Most of the time these individuals know, if arrested by Border Patrol, they will face incarceration once again. Therefore, they attempt to evade arrest. We continue to work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to hold these criminals accountable.”