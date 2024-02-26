MWC 2024 Marks the Premiere of Best-in-Class Portable Power, Home Security and Audio Solutions for U.S. Customers
Anker SOLIX C800, eufy 4G LTE Cam S330 and Soundcore Boom 2 Party Speaker showcase industry-first features, premium performance and leading-edge designBARCELONA, SPAIN, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile World Congress 2024 will serve as the launch site for three innovative devices from the Anker SOLIX, eufy and Soundcore brands. These innovative and powerful products will be available to U.S. consumers for the first time.
Anker SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station
Designed for outdoor activities, the Anker SOLIX C800 Plus is the first portable power station with stowable camping lights, equipped with two water-resistant LED lights, each offering three lighting modes for up to eight hours, ensuring peace of mind as the sun sets and day turns into night.
The versatility of the C800 Plus is unmatched, featuring a 39.3-inch (100cm) retractable pole that effortlessly transforms into a hanger, tripod, or a selfie stick, allowing campers to maximize space. A detachable ball head and dual 1/4-inch universal screws allows additional equipment and accessories to be attached to the utility pole to enhance the camping experiences of families, outdoor enthusiasts, and photographers alike.
With a substantial 768Wh of power and 1600-watt output via SurgePad™, the SOLIX C800 Plus can power up to 10 devices simultaneously, including electric stoves, coffee makers, kettles, and other camping appliances. Thanks to HyperFlash™ technology, the C800 Plus can fully recharge in just 58 minutes with up to 1100W input power when connected to a wall outlet and activated on the Anker app, or in just under three hours when paired with solar panels outputting up to 300W.
The Anker SOLIX C800 Plus is available now for pre-order on Anker.com with $150 off and slated to be available for general retail purchase beginning March 12 on Anker.com and Amazon.com for $649.
eufy 4G LTE Cam S330
The eufy 4G LTE Cam S330 is the security brand's first device to offer both 4G LTE and WiFi connectivity. SolarPlus™️ solar-charging capabilities mean the S330 can collect and store up to 1,200 mAh of solar energy when the removeable solar panel receives just two hours of daily sunlight. Combining SolarPlus with the S330's long-lasting 36.2Wh battery ensures consistent power and maintenance-free performance, whether the S330 is mounted on the front porch or hundreds of feet away from the user's WiFi signal. The device's 4K camera and 100-lumen spotlight deliver precise clarity and color recognition, even in low light and night-time conditions.
The S330's camera is designed with flexible pan and tilt capabilities to accurately track movement on the user's property and ultra-HD 8x zoom to capture finer details such as license plates and facial features. Integrated AI technology categorizes people by facial recognition and body movements to help users separate their family and friends from strangers and intruders. The S330 comes complete with an EIOTClub SIM card* with 100 MB of capacity (approximately seven days of performance volume), along with a 32GB micro-SD card** to allow users to start using their new security camera immediately.
The eufy 4G LTE Cam S330 is available today on eufy.com and Amazon.com for $249.99.
* eufy 4G LTE Cam S330 can be used with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. It’s recommended that customers use the included SIM card for optimal performance. If a different SIM card is preferred, please consult the wireless service provider for compatibility options.
** The SIM card and micro-SD card will be included with 4G LTE Cam S330 units sold in the U.S., UK and EU markets only.
Soundcore Boom 2 Party Speaker
Originally debuted at CES, the Soundcore Boom 2 was designed to elevate the audio experience for outdoor enthusiasts by featuring powerful sound, with up to 60W output (80W peak audio output) enhanced by BassUp™️ 2.0 technology and Bass EQ in a portable, yet rugged design.
Equipped with a subwoofer powered by 40-watts, as well as two 10-Watt tweeters, the Soundcore Boom 2 can deliver stereo audio output with crystal clear sound and powerful bass. New this year is a pair of RGB lights with an asymmetrical design located on the two passive radiators that automatically sync lighting effects with the music. Soundcore offers seven presets for the light show effects and allows users to customize the colors, providing dynamic visuals that enhance the user's listening experience.
The Soundcore Boom 2 also supports PartyCast 2.0, allowing users to connect over 100 Soundcore PartyCast-enabled speakers together to amplify the audio output for larger parties and gatherings.
The Soundcore Boom 2 is currently slated to begin shipping in the US on March 6 for $129.99 and will be available in three colors; Black, Blue and Green, however is currently available for pre-sale on Soundcore.com.
The Anker SOLIX C800 Plus, eufy 4G LTE Cam S330 and Soundcore Boom 2 will be on display in Barcelona at the Showstoppers Showcase at the Maritime Museum on February 25 and Pepcom Media event at the El Avenida Palace Hotel on February 26.
Additional press materials, including product images, can be found in this press kit.
# # #
About ANKER SOLIX
Leveraging Anker's leadership in battery storage and power delivery, Anker SOLIX is committed to developing power solutions that will bring energy independence to people all around the world. This includes modular, solar battery storage systems for the home, solar balcony solutions designed for apartments and a growing portfolio of portable power stations. Additional details about Anker SOLIX can be found at anker.com/anker-solix/powersolutions.
About eufy
With a unique focus on privacy protection, eufy offers a home security ecosystem that focuses on smart technologies, artificial intelligence, and unmatched battery life. eufy Security keeps data safe by storing it locally under encryption accessible only by the user. Find more information at eufy.com.
About Soundcore
Soundcore creates audio products that help spark emotions through music. This includes premium true wireless earbuds endorsed by Grammy-winning audio engineers and musicians, smart wearable audio devices as well as over-ear headphones and indoor and outdoor Bluetooth speakers designed to amplify the party. Soundcore is part of the Anker Innovations’ family of consumer brands. For more information, please visit soundcore.com.
Media Contacts
Anker SOLIX - emeline.bonnefoy@anker.com
eufy - brett.white@anker.com
Soundcore - adam.weissman@anker.com
Visit us on social media: LinkedIn
Brett White
Anker Innovations
email us here