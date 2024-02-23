TEDxReno Announces Star-Studded Speaker Line-up for 2024
TEDxReno has announced the return of its internationally recognized daylong speaker series on April 6th, 2024.
We're excited about this year's speaker submissions and look forward to the expertise they will bring to our stage and the TEDxReno and audiences around the world”RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEDxReno has announced the return of its internationally recognized daylong speaker series. The event returns to the esteemed University of Nevada, Reno, Lawlor Events Center on April 6th, 2024, featuring live talks and exhilarating entertainment performances.
— Kaya Stanley, Event Organizer
Once again, TEDxReno welcomes the Reno community to experience another incredible year of inspirational and motivational speakers who can captivate anyone’s attention. The independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature local voices and TED Talks videos under the theme of DISRUPTION. Our extraordinarily accomplished line-up of speakers will bring together our audience as one while conveying how they can be their own instruments of positive change.
"We're excited about this year's speaker submissions and look forward to the expertise they will bring to our stage and the TEDxReno and audiences around the world," said event organizer Kaya Stanley.
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.) Launched in 2009, TEDx is a program of locally organized events that bring the community together to share a TED-like experience. Some of the best talks from TEDx events have gone on to be featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe.
This year we have a phenomenal line-up of exceptional speakers for our April TEDxReno event. Each of these TEDxReno speakers has their own unique and diverse experiences that have led them to achieve more than most. These remarkable individuals will share their experiences and how they overcame all odds to achieve their passions.
Our presenters include:
Leif Babin
Former SEAL Officer, Co-author of Extreme Ownership, and Co-Founder of Echelon Front
Tracey Gendron
Professor and Author
Kristie Ennis
Adventure Athlete, USMC Veteran Adventure Athlete
Marty Simpson
Comedian
Sofía Sanchez
Actor, Model & Advocate
Philippe Ziade
Founder and Chairman of Growth Holdings
David H. Rosmarin
Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School, and Founder of Center for Anxiety
Alex Carter
Internationally Renowned Keynote Speaker and Negotiation Coach
Gaia Bernstein
Professor and Author
Catrina Peters
Homeless Services Coordinator
Dana Searcy
Division Director Washoe County Housing and Homeless Services
Daniel Jones
Associate Professor
Tes Sewell
Denier of the Impossible
Adrienne Bankert
National Network Journalist, TV Host & Author
Kurt Gray
Professor
Laura Jackson
Conductor & Music Director, Reno Philharmonic Orchestra
Judy Ho
Clinical and Forensic Neuropsychologist, Tenured Professor and Author
Follow TEDxReno on Instagram at @tedxreno, or on Facebook at http:// www.facebook.com/TEDxReno NV
For information about TEDxReno’s upcoming conference, visit http://www.tedxreno.org
About TEDx, x = independently organized event
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)
About TED
TED is on a mission to discover and spread ideas that spark imagination, embrace possibility and catalyze impact. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and engagement with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.
TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged. Today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. Aside from the hundreds of TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated TED-Ed lessons and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, more than 3,000 independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze nearly $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero emission future. View a full list of TED’s many programs and initiatives.
TED is owned by a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation. Our aim is to help create a future worth pursuing for all.
Follow TED on: LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, Mastodon, Twitter and Facebook.
###
Courtney Meredith
Design on Edge
+1 7754607133
email us here
TEDxReno Speaker Sample - 40.2M Views