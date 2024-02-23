Consumer Alert: Check Your Pantry for Recalled Applesauce

Friday, February 23, 2024

This week, Attorney General Josh Stein called on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to protect babies and young children after nearly 400 childhood lead poisoning cases were recently linked to recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches that were sold in stores without first being tested for toxic metals.

Because of this, hundreds of WanaBana, Schnucks, and Weis brand cinnamon applesauce pouches have been recalled. If you’ve purchased these recalled products and may still have them in your homes, do not feed them to children or anyone else.