Consumer Alert: Check Your Pantry for Recalled Applesauce
Friday, February 23, 2024
This week, Attorney General Josh Stein called on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to protect babies and young children after nearly 400 childhood lead poisoning cases were recently linked to recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches that were sold in stores without first being tested for toxic metals.
Because of this, hundreds of WanaBana, Schnucks, and Weis brand cinnamon applesauce pouches have been recalled. If you’ve purchased these recalled products and may still have them in your homes, do not feed them to children or anyone else.
- Safely discard by carefully opening each pouch and emptying the contents into the garbage.
- Contact your health care provider if you think your child may have come in contact with any of these products.
- Check to see if you can get a refund for your purchase. You can return WanaBana pouches to the place of purchase and be issued a full refund, Weis pouches to Weis Markets, or Schnucks pouches to the company or Eatwell Market for a refund.
- Consult the FDA for more information on these recalled products.