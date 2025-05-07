Attorney General Jeff Jackson Statement on Griffin v. Riggs

For Immediate Release

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Contact: Ben Conroy

984-383-9038

RALEIGH — Today, Attorney General Jeff Jackson released the following statement on Griffin v. Riggs:

“North Carolina Supreme Court candidate Jefferson Griffin just conceded the election — six months, and three rounds of vote tallies, after he lost. Our office led the legal defense of this election, pushing back against an effort to throw out tens of thousands of lawful votes.

“But let’s be clear — this never should have happened. There was no sound legal basis for trying to change the rules after the fact. From the beginning, it was an attempt to twist the law to reverse the outcome of a legitimate election. And it put tens of thousands of lawful votes at risk — including ballots from military servicemembers and long-time North Carolinians who followed the rules and voted lawfully.

“This attack didn’t work, but there’s a real risk that other losing candidates might try the same attack in the future. We will always defend your right to vote — and the lawful outcomes of elections.

“I’m deeply proud of the attorneys in my office who fought to protect those votes — and won. Congratulations to Justice Allison Riggs. The rule of law held. The will of the voters was upheld.”

###