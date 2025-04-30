Attorney General Jeff Jackson: Avoid Buying Flood Damaged Cars in Aftermath of Hurricane Helene 

For Immediate Release:

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning North Carolinians to watch out for flood-damaged vehicles when buying a car in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Bad actors may try to rip people off by covering up the water damage and selling cars at a significant price markup across the state.

“Many vehicles were badly damaged by flooding during Hurricane Helene, and a lot of people lost their cars in the storm,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “North Carolinians should be on guard for flood damage when buying used cars. If someone tries to rip you off and sell you a flood-damaged vehicle for more than it’s worth, file a complaint with my office.”

A flood-damaged vehicle is one that has been submerged or partially submerged in water causing damage to the body, engine or transmission. If a car has been damaged during a flood, this information must be disclosed in writing before the car is sol

As the rebuilding process from Helene continues, many people who had their vehicles damaged or washed away in the storm may be looking to buy a used car. Here are some tips to avoid purchasing a flood-damaged vehicle without realizing it:

Look closely for rust anywhere in the car, electronic damage, or internal fogging in taillights or headlights.

Check to see if an air freshener is being used to cover a musty smell on the inside of the car.

Check under the carpets and headliner and behind the dashboard for sand, silt, water stains, or mildew.

Examine the wires and open the hood to check for signs of oxidation, like faded colors, chalky or irregular textures, paint peels, or patches.

Do a scan for any new items in the vehicle that appear different from the original design.

Feel the seats and carpets to see if they’re damp.

Check the vehicle’s history on CarFax and vehiclehistory.gov – these sites may show if the vehicle has been damaged or originated from a flooded area.

NCDOJ also recommends doing extensive research on any car and having it inspected by a trusted mechanic before you purchase.

More tips on how to avoid getting scammed when buying a used car can be found here. If you think you may have been a victim of a scam, or if you have questions or concerns about a car dealer, file a complaint with our office at ncdoj.gov/complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

