Attorney General Jeff Jackson Takes Legal Action Against MV Realty Owner to Enforce Legal Demands

For Immediate Release:

Monday, May 5, 2025

Contact: Ben Conroy

(984) 383-9038

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson took legal action against Stone Brook Partners, and its CEO, Antony Mitchell, to require them to respond to the Department of Justice’s investigative demands. Mitchell is also the CEO of MV Realty, and Attorney General Jackson is currently seeking summary judgment in the case against MV Realty. Both companies allegedly convinced North Carolinians to sign dishonest, predatory long-term agreements, locking them into decades-long contracts with no way out.

“These real estate companies scammed North Carolinians into signing contracts that force them into predatory long-term agreements,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “And they’re both run by the same man, who is trying new tactics to rip off people in our state. We’re going to use every legal tool at our disposal to do right by homeowners.”

NCDOJ sued MV Realty in 2023 for targeting vulnerable homeowners and offering them an up-front cash payment in exchange for committing to use the company’s services. MV Realty allegedly failed to disclose that the agreements they offered to homeowners committed them to exclusively using MV Realty for decades, placing liens on their property to enforce the deals.

Stone Brook Partners is under investigation for similar predatory practices, allegedly offering consumers cash in exchange for giving the company the rights to make the first offer to buy the home if the homeowners decide to sell. These agreements also reportedly contained hidden 30-year commitments and other exploitative terms. Attorney General Jackson is seeking a court order forcing Stone Brook Partners to turn over documents relevant to the investigation, which they have failed to do.

A copy of the application to enforce the investigative demands against Stone Brook Partners is available here.

A motion for summary judgment against MV Realty is available here.

