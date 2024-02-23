PANTHER PICTURES, LLC AND 7 PALMS ENTERTAINMENT PARTNER ON 'STAY WITH ME' (2023)
New distribution deal highlights the strength of the short film market for streaming audiencesFARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panther Pictures, LLC, doing business out of Fargo, North Dakota, and Roseland Pictures, LLC, of Bangkok, Thailand, are proud to announce that their latest short film, "Stay With Me," directed by Graeme Finlayson, written and produced by Eric Player and Kanarose Oonhateparuk, and starring Gary Klavans and Sheila Sawhny, has been picked up for distribution by 7 Palms Entertainment! 7 Palms Entertainment is the worldwide distributor of many compelling and engaging short films, including "Stranger At The Gate," nominated for a best documentary short film Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023.
"Stay With Me" is a story of love lost and found. John and Marsha have been in a dying relationship for a long time, and now they seem past saving--John is taking Marsha to her mother's home, where they will say goodbye for good. But before that happens, an accident on a cold night leaves them stranded with no option except to face their issues. Reconciliation may be all they have left, but one message of "Stay With Me" is that it is never too late to let love be our legacy.
"Stay With Me" was an Official Selection of the 2023 Boston Film Festival, Official Selection at the 2023 Maryland International Film Festival (Hagerstown), Best Drama Short at the 2023 Big Sur Film Festival, and winner for Best Screenplay at the 2023 Detroit Trinity Film Festival. Sheila Sawhny was tapped for Best Actress in the August/September edition of the Beyond The Curve Film Festival in Paris, France.
Panther Pictures currently has a feature film in development and is always looking for partners and investors to help us create quality media.
