Chicago Family Law Firm, The Law Office of George J. Skuros, Awards $1,000 Collegiate Scholarship to Law Students

Erwin Barillas wins The Law Office of George J. Skuros' $1,000 Justice in Family Law Scholarship, aiming to impact family law as a future attorney.

PARK RIDGE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well-regarded in the legal community, The Law Office of George J. Skuros offers $1,000 to a current or prospective law student passionate about bringing positive change to family law and policy. This exciting scholarship opportunity allows current and prospective law students to receive the critical financial support they need to continue on their pathway to becoming lawyers.

Without further ado, The Law Office of George J. Skuros is thrilled to announce that Erwin Barillas, a senior at Pepperdine University, has been named the Justice in Family Law Scholarship winner for Spring 2024. Upon graduating with his bachelor's, Erwin plans on pursuing a master’s degree and a law degree to ensure he obtains the knowledge and skills necessary to become a force to be reckoned with in family law.

Not only is Erwin a hard-working student wrapping up his senior year, but he also looks at family law with the critical lenses necessary to see the dramatic effect issues such as divorce and child custody have on not only parents but their children, too. All too often, the considerable developmental impact divorce can have on a child’s psyche is overlooked in the divorce process. As a lawyer, Erwin plans on being an advocate for children and their rights as they navigate the tumultuous period of their parents’ divorce.

Since 2021, The Law Office of George J. Skuros has provided thousands of dollars worth of financial support to college students studying to become attorneys. We are proud to make this critical investment as students look to take the next step in their college journey toward becoming accomplished legal professionals.

The Law Office of George J. Skuros believes that through this scholarship, Erwin will be one step closer to beginning his legal studies post-undergrad. Applications for the Fall 2024 are now open. Please visit https://www.skuroslaw.com/family-law-scholarship.

About The Law Office of George J. Skuros

The Law Office of George J. Skuros is a law firm committed to providing the highest quality legal services to individuals and families navigating family law matters. Our respected attorneys are highly skilled in Illinois family law and can passionately assist clients in a wide variety of areas.

To learn more about The Law Office of George J. Skuros, visit https://www.skuroslaw.com/. Call 312-884-1222 for a free consultation.