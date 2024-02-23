MPD Arrests Two Men for a Shooting in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce the arrest of two men involved in a shooting that occurred in the Unit block of M Street, Northeast.

On Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at approximately 5:02 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the listed location, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A short time later, an additional adult male was located at an area hospital receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that both adult males were shooting at each other. Both were placed under arrest.

On Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 23-year-old Donte Brown of Northeast, DC, was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. 30-year-old Kevon Austin of Northwest, DC, was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Gun and Carrying a Pistol without a License.

CCN 24027190

###