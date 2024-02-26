Vegas Stronger™ Thanks Nonprofit Megaphone for Grant Management Support

Vegas Stronger Foundation

The Ad Grant management agency has helped the nonprofit reach maximum value through Google.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegas Stronger™, the Las Vegas nonprofit working to end homelessness by treating the core issue of addiction, is working with Nonprofit Megaphone, the Ad Grant management agency that works exclusively with nonprofits. Together they have increased the value and reach of Vegas Stronger through a Google Grant program provided to nonprofits working in social impact.

“I recognize that a significant amount of people looking to address a substance use disorder reach out for help via the internet,” said Dave Marlon, Founder & CEO of Vegas Stronger™. “Google reach is an important avenue to reach humans who need help. Our Joint Commission Accreditation and our LegitScript certification are also instrumental in providing access to quality, evidenced based assessment and treatment. Nonprofit Megaphone has been working with us for some time to make sure that we’re getting the maximum value of the grant that Google has awarded us for working in social impact.”

Google Ad Grants equips nonprofits with up to $10k USD per month of free search advertising. The program allows nonprofits to display their ads on Google Search results pages, potentially reaching millions of people interested in their causes. This in-kind donation from Google help nonprofits raise awareness, attract volunteers, and drive donations, something that many nonprofits struggle to do when having to utilize funding for their staff or core services.

“We strive to amplify nonprofits’ voices, and we are thrilled that Vegas Stronger is happy with the results we have helped them achieve through our management of their Google Grant,” said Erin Jonnel Keener, Senior Grant Manager at Nonprofit Megaphone. “The work that nonprofit organizations do is vital to the communities they serve, and we are honored to be an integral part of that work!”

About Vegas Stronger™

Vegas Stronger™ is a unique Non-Profit Organization 503(c)(3) focused on reversing the devastation caused to our community by the opiate epidemic and addiction. Our out-of-the box approach helps anyone afflicted, regardless of their race, socio-economic status, or housing situation, in an outpatient facility. We offer more than just traditional groups and are a growing facility with a sober boxing gym, coffee shop, bookstore, bicycle mission, and our customized "13 Core Elements Method." We facilitate that restoration to wholeness for individuals, families, and society at large, by creating awareness and providing access to both state-of-the-art and historically reliable remedies. Our services cater to all suffering from the depths of addiction. In many instances, residential rehab is not a viable or financial option. Learn more at https://vegasstronger.org/

About Nonprofit Megaphone

Struck by the power of the Google Ad Grant, we wondered why more nonprofits were not utilizing it. We surveyed hundreds of organizations and found that 75% of eligible nonprofits either had not heard of or were not currently using the Google Grant. This means tens of thousands of organizations are missing out on millions in free online ad budget. We are here to change that.

