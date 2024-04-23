Vegas Stronger Shares Key Indicators to Look for When Researching Addiction Treatment Providers

Vegas Stronger NonProfit

While looking for treatment providers for substance use disorder can be overwhelming, the organization shares how to narrow down the options.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegas Stronger, an outpatient treatment provider for behavioral health and mental health, has recently shared a few key indicators to look for when researching treatment options. A rehab is a behavioral health facility for people who have an addiction disorder involving alcohol, drugs, or compulsive behaviors. Some people go daily, or 2-3 times a week, to an outpatient center for care, while others live at a center for a period of residential care. You can read the report here.

According to the report, the first item to determine is if a medically monitored detoxification is needed in order to start the journey to recovery. This often takes place at a hospital or in a facility commonly known as a “detox.” Alcohol and benzodiazepine-dependent patients often require a medically monitored separation to avoid seizures and to keep the patient safe as they separate from the substance. Likewise, separating from opioids can be very difficult and Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) is recommended to help individuals cope with withdrawal symptoms.

Another important step is determining the appropriate level of care. The level of care is whether they should be living in a facility, getting treatment daily, or if they are better suited for living at home and going to treatment during the week. This should not be determined by the patient alone but collaboratively with a therapist during a biopsychosocial assessment.

“A good place to start is with a health insurance provider,” said Dr. David Marlon, CEO of Vegas Stronger and addictionologist. “Many Insurers—health maintenance organizations (HMOs) and preferred provider organizations (PPOs) have contractual relationships with certain providers, so checking with your insurance about what the covered options are is an important step. However, there are a few other key features you should be looking at to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the individual.”

The report shares that key indicators to look at include:

- Is the treatment center Joint Commission Accredited?

- Is the treatment center Substance Abuse, Prevention and Treatment Agency (SAPTA) certified?

- Are the CEO and the leadership team licensed clinicians?

- Have any members of the management team been convicted of felonies?

- Does the rehab encourage fitness, nutrition, and education or is the culture dominated by vaping and drug-adjacent culture?

- Is psychiatric provider access included? Is primary care provider access included? Often when the substance is removed, depression, anxiety, or other mental health conditions become more significant, and having an on-site included provider will mitigate many of those issues.

It’s also appropriate to ask if there have been any sentinel events at the facility. Sentinel events in the rehab industry are catastrophic injuries or fatalities that have happened during the course of care. While drug and alcohol abuse can result in serious injury and death, teams at quality behavioral healthcare facilities should be able to prevent these occurrences in the vast majority of cases. The vast majority of facilities have not had patient deaths.

“Treatment does work, and thousands of people every year are able to gain lasting recovery, reunite with loved ones, and go on to accomplish amazing things while freed from their chemical dependency,” continued Marlon. “People do recover more and more every day! Still, it is critical that you select the right rehab to ensure your chances of success are the best they can be from day one.”

To speak with a professional about what to look for in a treatment provider or to see if Vegas Stronger is a fit, call 702-202-6647 or email contact@vegasstronger.org.

About Vegas Stronger™

Vegas Stronger™ is a unique Non-Profit Organization 503(c)(3) focused on reversing the devastation caused to our community by the opiate epidemic and addiction. Our out-of-the-box approach helps anyone afflicted, regardless of their race, socio-economic status, or housing situation, in an outpatient facility. We offer more than just traditional groups and are a growing facility with a sober boxing gym, coffee shop, bookstore, bicycle mission, and our customized "13 Core Elements Method." We facilitate that restoration to wholeness for individuals, families, and society at large, by creating awareness and providing access to both state-of-the-art and historically reliable remedies. Our services cater to all suffering from the depths of addiction. In many instances, residential rehab is not a viable or financial option. Learn more at https://vegasstronger.org/