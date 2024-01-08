Helms Helps Foundation Commits $20,000 to Vegas Stronger with Matching Challenge

Vegas Stronger Logo

Helms Helps realizes the great work Vegas Stronger™ is doing in the Las Vegas community, working with those experiencing homelessness and substance use.” — Terry Helps, Founder of Helms Helps Foundation

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Helms Helps Foundation, which supports non-profits serving the Las Vegas community, has committed a $20,000 donation to Vegas Stronger™, with a matching challenge campaign. The matching challenge will run through the month of January and is meant to encourage additional philanthropic support for Vegas Stronger™’s lifesaving work.

“Helms Helps realizes the great work Vegas Stronger™ is doing in the Las Vegas community, working with those experiencing homelessness and substance use,” said Terry Helms, Founder. “We look forward to the collaboration of this effort with other nonprofits in the area!”

The donation and matching challenge will go towards funding free medical care, substance use disorder treatment, mental health care, short term housing, and other items for those in the Las Vegas community experiencing homelessness, as chronic homelessness across the nation rises.

“Thank you to Terry and the Helms Helps team for this matching challenge campaign,” said Dave Marlon, cofounder of Vegas Stronger. “We are excited to be partnering with a staple in the Las Vegas philanthropy community and to get the word out to those who may not know about us and help us receive the funds we need to keep to our mission, providing access to compassionate behavioral healthcare to our most underserved.”

You can learn more about the donation match challenge, and make a donation at https://vegasstronger.org/the-helms-helps-foundation-challenge-grant/. You can read a personal story and testimonial from a Vegas Stronger™ Alumni at https://vegasstronger.org/asasstory/.

About Vegas Stronger™

Vegas Stronger™ is a unique Non-Profit Organization 503(c)(3) focused on reversing the devastation caused to our community by the opiate epidemic and addiction. Our out-of-the-box approach helps anyone afflicted, regardless of their race, socio-economic status, or housing situation, in an outpatient facility. We offer more than just traditional groups and are a growing facility with a sober boxing gym, coffee shop, bookstore, bicycle mission, and our customized "13 Core Elements Method." We facilitate that restoration to wholeness for individuals, families, and society at large, by creating awareness and providing access to both state-of-the-art and historically reliable remedies. Our services cater to all suffering from the depths of addiction. In many instances, residential rehab is not a viable or financial option. Learn more at https://vegasstronger.org/.

About Helms Helps Foundation

Helms Helps Foundation supports non-profits that improve the quality of life within the Las Vegas community. The foundation was founded by entrepreneur Terry Helms as a way to give back to the community he loves. It has made over $2.4M in donations since June 2021. Learn more at https://www.helmshelps.org/.

