Maryland State Board of Education, Blueprint AIB to Hold Feb. 27 Joint Meeting

February 23, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

BALTIMORE (February 23, 2024) – The Maryland State Board of Education and Blueprint Accountability and Implementation Board (AIB) will meet jointly on Tuesday, February 27, 9 a.m., at the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, 200 W. Baltimore St., in the Board Room (7th floor). The joint portion of the meeting will conclude at 12:30 p.m., and the State Board will continue its regular business following the joint portion of the meeting.

The State Board and AIB will review various priorities related to implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future during the meeting. The priorities include alignment of student achievement goals, providing an update on the statewide Literacy Expert Instructional Support Teams, and establishing an Assessment and Accountability Task Force in addition to next steps for implementation of the recently set College and Career Readiness (CCR) Standard. Both boards will also receive a presentation from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS).

The State Board will also consider items on its regular agenda, including an update on the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment, revisions and updates to Early Learning Standards, a pre-K sliding scale fee model, and adoption of teacher licensure assessments.

Public Comment

The State Board and AIB welcome public comment both in-person and virtually during meetings. Registration is limited to 10 individuals on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the maximum number is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, February 26. Interested individuals can register by completing this online form. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes for each speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available online.

