North Natomas Jibe Launches New Childrens Book set in North Natomas
North Natomas Jibe introduces "The Walking School Bus!" – a book promoting active and healthier communities. School assemblies and StoryWalk® events in March.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Natomas Jibe proudly unveils The Walking School Bus! a children’s book set in North Natomas. In collaboration with Author Eric Ode and Illustrator Dana Sullivan, this book illustrates how walking to school is more than just a way to get to school, but an active adventure. By promoting physical activity and active engagement, this book empowers the next generation to lead a healthier, more connected community in the future.
To commemorate the book’s release, Jibe will hold school assemblies featuring the book and its creators at several Jibe partner schools in March. Additionally, StoryWalk® activities, where community members gather along pedestrian friendly pathways to read pages of the book on display, will be held throughout North Natomas from 3/6 to 3/16. Author Eric Ode and Illustrator Dana Sullivan will attend the StoryWalk® on 3/6 from 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Burberry Community Park.
North Natomas Jibe will be selling copies of The Walking School Bus! On its website at jibe.org/ChildrensBook for $15 (includes tax and shipping). The book will also be sold at Jibe partner schools and on StoryWalks for $10.
About North Natomas Jibe
Jibe is a nonprofit community resource promoting sustainable transportation choices to make North Natomas more livable and connected. Through programs, education, and advocacy, Jibe paves the way for a sustainable future where walking, biking, and public transit are not just options but the preferred choices.
Michelle Reynolds
North Natomas Jibe
+1 (916) 419-9955
michelle@jibe.org
