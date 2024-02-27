City of La Palma, CA, Extends Work with OpenGov to Modernize Both Asset Management and Permitting and Licensing
The City wanted a system to centralize community development operations & provide an online permit portal, aiming to modernize work and better serve residents.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting a system that could eliminate manual steps and automate both permitting and asset management-related work, the City of La Palma was on the hunt for new solutions. The City’s search concluded with the choice to extend its work with OpenGov, the leading provider of software purpose-built for local governments, known for its capacity to streamline operations and enhance service delivery.
Located an hour from Los Angeles, the City of La Palma prioritized finding a digital services system that could centralize community development operations and provide an online permit portal to residents, aiming to modernize its work and better serve its community. It also wanted an asset management system that could automate work orders and provide robust inventory and reporting capabilities for assets. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing emerged as the clear choice for the City’s permitting needs, celebrated for its user-friendly online permit portal and seamless integration with existing systems. And OpenGov’s Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as the clear choice for the City’s asset management needs, standing out for its automation, bi-directional GIS integration, and customizable reporting.
With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing and Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of La Palma is set to undergo a transformation in its operational procedures. The new systems will allow the City to streamline code enforcement and digital inspections, as well as improve document version control and internal communications. They will also provide support for capital planning and help field crews save time through the support of a user-friendly mobile application. These upgrades will give residents and staff a more efficient, transparent, and accessible permitting and licensing experience and faster response times for service requests, helping to expedite work, reduce time spent on data entry, and ultimately foster a more responsive local government.
The City of La Palma joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here