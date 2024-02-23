Michigan Renters Can Apply for FEMA Assistance

LANSING, Mich. - Renters in Michigan with uninsured or under insured losses from the Aug. 24-26, 2023 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding can apply for FEMA assistance.

FEMA’s assistance programs are designed to help you with basic, critical needs such as a safe, sanitary and accessible place to live. These programs are available to renters, including students. Renters may also qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses. These may include:

Replacement or repair of necessary personal property, such as furniture, appliances, clothing, textbooks, or school supplies.

Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by the self-employed.

If your primary vehicle was damaged by the storms and is no longer operable (and the vehicle complies with state registration and insurance requirements) FEMA may be able to help. Not all damage is covered, so check with FEMA to see if your vehicle is eligible.

Uninsured or out-of-pocket medical, dental, childcare, moving and storage expenses.

FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

Apply one of four ways:

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 . The Helpline is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Multilingual operators are available. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

. The Helpline is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Multilingual operators are available. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA mobile app.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. The centers serve as one-stop shops for survivors who need one-on-one help. Survivors can visit any center for assistance. To find center locations and current hours, visit FEMA.gov/DRC.

The deadline to apply for assistance is Monday, April 8, 2024.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.