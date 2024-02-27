City of Killeen, TX, Grows OpenGov Partnership to Overhaul Financial Management

The new system will eliminate the need for on-premise maintenance with its quarterly updates and also facilitate ease of use and completion of its budget book.

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Challenged by outdated accounting software and the need to perform time-consuming duplicate data entry, the City of Killeen, TX, was in need of a modern solution. After an extensive evaluation of available options, the City decided to revolutionize its financial management processes by growing its partnership with OpenGov , the leading provider of cloud software purpose-built for local government.Located 90 minutes north of Austin, leadership within the City of Killeen wanted to make their financial systems more efficient. In the search for a new solution, leadership prioritized finding a system with robust integrations that could automate and centralize financial processes. OpenGov Financials emerged as the clear choice, standing out for its efficiency and security, and for the strong existing relationship that the City has with OpenGov.With the implementation of OpenGov's modern cloud ERP, the City of Killeen is set to experience a transformative shift in its financial management practices. The new system will not only eliminate the need for on-premise maintenance with its quarterly updates but also facilitate ease of use and completion of its budget book, making budgeting more efficient for the City’s finance department.The City of Killeen joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.