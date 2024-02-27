Leopold Week Online 2024, March 1-10, Features Diane Wilson and Ed Yong
Just a few clicks and you’re immersed in the eloquent minds of today’s leading proponents of all things ‘natural, wild, and free!”BARABOO, WI, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aldo Leopold Foundation is pleased to bring to the world a master class of virtual speakers during Leopold Week 2024, March 1-10! All are invited to register now and virtually attend the foundation’s annual grassroots celebration of Leopold Week. There is no cost to register or attend.
Last year’s Leopold Week program attracted over 6,000 registered participants from 49 states and 40 countries! All are encouraged to register today for the Aldo Leopold Foundation’s 2024 speaker series at https://www.aldoleopold.org/news-and-events/leopold-week.
This year’s Leopold Week theme is “Natural, Wild, and Free,” and will feature a stimulating virtual speaker series led by celebrated authors Ed Yong, An Immense World, and Diane Wilson, The Seed Keeper. Join thousands of individuals from around the globe for a week of easy-access online programming that will inspire and rejuvenate the land ethic in everyone’s heart!
“We look forward to being in conversation with this outstanding lineup of speakers as well as the thousands who will attend from around the world,” said Leopold Foundation executive director Buddy Huffaker. “Just a few clicks and you’re immersed in the eloquent minds of today’s leading proponents of all things ‘natural, wild, and free!’”
Listed below is the foundation’s lineup of virtual speakers for Leopold Week 2024:
Friday, March 1, 12:00 PM CST
Event Kick-Off with Buddy Huffaker, Executive Director of the Aldo Leopold Foundation, with a special message from United States Forest Service Chief Randy Moore
Saturday, March 2, 4:00 PM CST
Drawing A Land Ethic: Artist Max Sorenson at Madison’s Overture Center
Monday, March 4, 12:00 PM CST
Lyanda Lynn Haupt on Rooted: Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature, and Spirit
Tuesday, March 5, 7:00 PM CST
Diane Wilson, on her award-winning novel The Seed Keeper
Wednesday, March 6, 12:00 PM CST
Interview with Karl Malcolm, Assistant Director of Renewable Resources with the U.S. Forest Service
Wednesday, March 6, 7:00 PM CST
Interview and speaker panel with the authors of First & Wildest: The Gila Wilderness at 100
Thursday, March 7, 7:00 PM CST
Presentation from Ed Yong, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, and author of An Immense World
Friday, March 8, 12:00 PM CST
Leopold Week Finale with the 2023-24 Future Leaders Fellows
History:
Each year, during the first week and weekend of March, organizations and individuals across the country come together to celebrate Aldo Leopold and a land ethic through community readings, film screenings, outdoor activities, and more. From the first planned event in Lodi, Wisconsin, in 2000 to today's events, Leopold Week has been going strong for over 20 years. Since our decision to emphasize virtual, online programming during the pandemic, we’ve brought thousands together from every corner of the United States and across the globe in celebration of Aldo Leopold’s lasting legacy.
The Aldo Leopold Foundation is a non-profit conservation organization fostering care of the land and community through the legacy of Aldo Leopold. The foundation is headquartered in Baraboo, Wisconsin, and welcomes visitors from around the world to Leopold’s famed Shack, a National Historic Landmark.
For details and to download materials for Leopold Week 2024—Natural, Wild, and Free, including key links and graphic elements, please visit:
https://www.aldoleopold.org/news-and-events/leopold-week
